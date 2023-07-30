The Examiner
When Launceston's Art Hotel was Mrs Crosby's Jubilee Bakery

By Nigel Burch
July 30 2023 - 11:00am
The Old Bakery Inn after tasteful renovation and additions by Kevin Newman in 1985. This picture was taken in 1992. Picture: QVMAG 1992-P-0522
In 1836 a handsome but headstrong young soldier named Fred Crosby deserted his unit in Canada.

