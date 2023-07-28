A 20-year-old man who blew his chance to stay out of jail when he failed a drug treatment order will spend a total of six months in jail, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Heath Alexander Carter, of Ravenswood received the order in February instead of a six month jail sentence for evading police twice in a day and a raft of firearm offences.
The order would have allowed Carter to avoid the jail term as long as he stayed off drugs and alcohol and committed no imprisonable offences.
Carter pleaded guilty to trespass and breaches of bail while on the order.
His defence counsel Hannah Goss said that his problem was residing in Launceston and being near the associates that he gets into trouble with.
The Court Mandated Diversion team applied to cancel the order.
He was absent from his curfew address on two dates in May and was allegedly found in possession of a shortened firearm in Devonport in April.
Carter has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault allegedly committed with a firearm while he was on the order.
The court heard that he was arrested on April 21, 2023 less than two months after the order began.
Magistrate Sharon Cure sentenced him to six months jail backdated to April 27.
She said that Carter had a tragic instability in his life at the time he started the order.
"There was no progress in ceasing drug use," she said.
He provided just one drug free urine test in February.
She sentenced him to three months jail for motor vehicle stealing but ordered that it be served concurrently (at the same time) as the six month sentence arising from failing the order.
He will be eligible for release in October.
His previous convictions include walking in Launceston with a backpack which contained a shortened double barrel shotgun with nine shotgun cartridges, a small quantity of cannabis and a smoking pipe.
