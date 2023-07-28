It took just one weekend for Monique Dufty's netball season to come to a crashing halt, having ruptured her achilles in the Northern Hawks' second game of the season.
The injury was not just a blow for them though, with Dufty also ruled out of action for Scottsdale in the NTFAW premier division for the foreseeable future.
"The whole year has been pretty tough, I think doing the injury affected me more than I'd like to admit, both mentally on-court and off-court," she said.
"But I think at the end of the day, I couldn't fault the girls on the support they've had around me, they've backed me the whole way."
With a constant flow of support coming from both clubs, Dufty has since made a remarkable recovery with a return to running in June.
It was not to be for her netball campaign though, narrowly missing out on being a part of the grand final last Saturday - a match which the Hawks won.
"Missing out last week ... the group deserved every bit of success that they got, but it hurt, it did hurt sitting there watching it and the emotions were a bit overwhelming," she said.
Only a week later and disappointment has turned into optimism with Magpies coach Mikayla Binns selecting Dufty for their match against Old Scotch.
With Binns planning on using her as a "tall target up forward", Dufty explained her return to sport was a relief for her mentally but accepted it will be a challenge physically.
"Mikayla said that they're pretty keen to get me out there for a run so I think we'll just see how I go, hopefully the body holds up," she said.
"I think the biggest thing for me was losing a lot of muscle obviously not playing and so you've got to build all that strength back.
"There's still a lot of work to do and a long way to come but to get out there will be huge for me mentally, so pretty keen to get that done."
Binns will be hoping Dufty's return sparks a memorable performance for the Magpies who are in search of a win against the Thistles less than a month after they were dispatched by them.
"I'm realistic about things, we've definitely got a tough road to try and make finals and I think we're probably in a good chance not to get relegated but you've got to be realistic about it both ways," she said.
"So really we need to get another win on the board, at least to stay above [Launceston], not to get relegated and try and get more points than South."
Expressing admiration for the Thistles' pace and quick ball movement, the player-coach hoped soggy weather could raise her own side's levels.
"Rain slows the game down quite a bit, so it should hopefully advantage us if it is raining," she said.
Old Scotch coach Dean Smith agreed with Binns' sentiment and said his side were expecting a heated battle to in the wet conditions.
"If we were playing them in the dry, we would try and beat them on the ground through spread, but that'll be a little bit harder with the weather conditions or ground conditions," he said.
The Thistles welcome back a big inclusion in Alanah Boyack, one that Smith hopes will be transformative to the outcome.
"She's one player that will will thrive in these conditions and I think she will make a big difference to us, Tunisha Kikoak could also be playing tomorrow if she's given the all clear by the Devils," he said.
Elsewhere, Launceston and Bridgenorth return to action with a contest at Windsor Park.
The bottom-placed Blues are running out of time to extend their stay in the competition and a match against a Parrots side that are yet to lose will prove far from a cakewalk.
The other match in action will be South Launceston and Old Launcestonians with a win for both sides of vital importance.
The Dogs could put themselves in the box seat for fourth place - almost taking them out of relegation calculations in the process - while OLs would maintain their four-point buffer over the Thistles in second spot.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
