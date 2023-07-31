A more modern approach to amalgamation

THE Dorset Council accusations are extensive and numerous (The Examiner, July 27) and if proven, here is the first amalgamation without problems. These alleged improprieties, if proven, can only mean "the sack" and combined with the closest council suitable. It is imperative all councils must be above reproach, when you are handling millions of dollars of ratepayers' hard earned money. It must be done with integrity and free of personal gain. Without malice, I hope the accusations are unfounded, as it is an unexceptionable stigma and brings unjust dispersion on all councils. Every Councillor I have had the pleasure and honour of being associated with during my personal involvement as an elected Local Government Member were proud, honourable people with a high regard for integrity, a credit to their Councils. If proven guilty it is a shame Dorset have stepped over this line.

