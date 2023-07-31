LAUNCESTON City Mayor Matthew Garwood has taken a more modern approach to amalgamation backed up by Councillor Danny Gibson speaking at the meeting of Local Government, July 13, 2023, (The Examiner, July 19).
Danny Gibson said the strengths identified that the Councils needed to manage the River Tamar estuary to equalise funding levels in the region, Northern Tasmania.
This is a complete turnaround of attitude to the previous Mayor of Launceston, Councillor Mayor Albert van Zetten who advocated that Launceston should get used to the mud in the Tamar.
The Tamar catchment area offers the Councils the best opportunity in the area to advance and show how locals can work together if the will is there.
Firstly, the Councils must get together and work out the plan that the estuary offers and sell it to Northern Tasmania.
The area can build the advantages that's offering, starting with the river which could be made into a large blue water lake.
This lake will supply all the water needed for the planned future of Bell Bay becoming one of the seven Hydrogen Hubs in Australia supported by the Federal Government.
This Tamar Lake will supply water for the Trevallyn Dam to become a perpetual source of water even in dry summers by Pump Hydro into the Trevallyn Dam and water down the Cataract Gorge, lost since 1955 when the Tasmanian Hydro Commission took the water via the Tunnel to Riverside PowerStation.
This will give the agriculture systems the backup for the area to become one of the most profitable in Australia.
David Lewis, Launceston
I MUST admit that I am no fan of self checkouts however, Kmart has been checkout free for at least two years that I know of, and I have not seen one letter of complaint. I believe the large supermarkets and their ilk are trying to force their customers to online shopping, which I have used for several years now. There are two choices upon checkout, delivery (which I use) or click and collect. I feel for the technology limited people, perhaps they could use a trusted relative or friend who would be kind enough to do their shopping online for them, as I don't believe the stores will go back to the fully serviced checkouts.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
THE Dorset Council accusations are extensive and numerous (The Examiner, July 27) and if proven, here is the first amalgamation without problems. These alleged improprieties, if proven, can only mean "the sack" and combined with the closest council suitable. It is imperative all councils must be above reproach, when you are handling millions of dollars of ratepayers' hard earned money. It must be done with integrity and free of personal gain. Without malice, I hope the accusations are unfounded, as it is an unexceptionable stigma and brings unjust dispersion on all councils. Every Councillor I have had the pleasure and honour of being associated with during my personal involvement as an elected Local Government Member were proud, honourable people with a high regard for integrity, a credit to their Councils. If proven guilty it is a shame Dorset have stepped over this line.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
THE Examiner article, "Seasoned councillor gets a promotion"(July 28), has a paragraph by self-titled "progressive feminist" Andrea Dawkins, criticising the council for its lack of leadership roles for women and its conservatism. Perhaps she should be reminded that Launceston produced the first female Mayor in Australia, Dorothy Edwards CBE (Launceston City Mayor 1955-57), and Australia's youngest female Mayor, Janie Finlay (nee Dickenson) (Launceston City Mayor 2002-05), now a very promising politician.
Sounds a bit like sour grapes to me, Andrea.
Andrew Smith, Bridport
THE answer would seem simple to me. Four local government areas, one representative from each becoming the state government, all administration carried out in the offices of the four councils. The money saved would easily cover health and housing.
Peter Lefevre, Launceston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.