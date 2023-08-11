It is the unpredictable finds that magically pop up, seemingly out of nowhere, which are driving Northern Tasmanian naturalist Sarah Lloyd on her search for new and unknown slime moulds.
It's one day passing a log and noticing the moss, fungi or some decaying organic matter, and then passing it the next day to find tiny, glossy, globby organisms poking up from the wood.
Ms Lloyd has become somewhat of an international slime mould celebrity after she discovered a new and ancient genus of slime mould.
READ MORE: Timeline of the murder of Victoria Cafasso
But she had already found four new species on her 120-acre property, one - the Alwisia Lloydiae - has been named after her.
"I suppose I'm a bit obsessive. Slime moulds are incredibly beautiful, and it is always interesting to see whether they are going to appear. Sometimes, some years, they are on a stump, and the next they are not. You never know when they might arrive," she said.
"Even after 13 years of study, I found a species that I have never seen here before. Even after all that time, new species are turning up."
Slime moulds, or myxomycetes, are microorganisms that were once misidentified as fungi, but which, while similar, are not.
Ms Lloyd said they were included with fungi because they often look like "really, really tiny fungi", and can reproduce by spores, but added that they are a completely different organism.
READ MORE: Launceston homeless camp is growing.
She described them as "recyclers at the very bottom of the food chain, right down at the microscopic level", where they eat bacteria, that is full of nitrogen, which then returns nitrogen back into the soils.
She said at the amoeba stage the organisms eat bacteria in the soil, including algae, fungi, and decaying organic matter, and they also have a plasmodial feeding stage, where they move as they feed.
"It is all part of the cycle of life in the forest, and they are all really important parts of the food web."
When Ms Lloyd moved to her Black Sugarloaf Mountain property in Meander Valley 35 years ago she first surveyed all the birds that lived there, then she identified all the plants, started on the fungi, and then she noticed the slime moulds.
This is no easy task, even for her trained eye.
Ms Lloyd studies slime moulds in their fruiting body stage, when they are mostly about 2 millimetres high and quite a challenge to find.
She said more than 1000 species of slime moulds have been discovered in the world, and that she has found 130 of them on her property, living in the wet eucalyptus forest, in the damp, with the treeferns, and the fallen logs and other forest detritus.
A major edge for finding her chance discoveries, she said, was being at one with the forest, living right next to, and within, the very environments that slime moulds thrive in.
"This site is one of the very few long term study sites anywhere in the world, I would say it is the only one where somebody is actually living on site," she said.
"The slime moulds are unpredictable, you never quite know when they are going to appear, but I go out into the forest everyday, I live in the forest, so I can see each stage of development, track their progress, protect them from water, and collect them at their prime.
"If you leave them in their prime for too long they can get infected with fungi, or get eaten, or wear away because of the weather, so being in the field all the time is certainly an advantage."
READ MORE: Aged care home in Tasmania failed care
Another added benefit is the state's perfect environmental conditions.
"Temperate forests of the world are known to be the richest sites for slime mould," Ms Lloyd said.
"Tasmania's climate is fantastic because we get so much rain. They like wet conditions, and really like alternative wet and dry conditions. When it is wet they get active, but they like a bit of dry weather so they can produce their fruiting bodies."
Ms Lloyd said an increasing number of slime moulds were being discovered as citizen scientists began to explore the field, and knowledge about the organisms had also increased due to advances in genetic sequencing.
She said samples of the suspected new genus that she found had attracted the attention of international botany professors in the Ukraine and Germany, and were currently in Germany to undergo such testing.
"When I first found it I thought it was lamproderma, which is a pretty well described species of slime moulds, but more recently when the researchers looked at the photos they found it also had features of a different family of slime moulds," she said.
"They are calling it the missing link between two different families. The fact that it has been found just in Tasmania, and similar in Victoria, and one record in New Zealand, suggests it is really old and ancient.
"It is unusual."
Ms Lloyd said the exact importance of slime-mould to humanity was unknown, but as a naturalist, she wanted to find out as much about them as she could.
"People ask, how are they important to us? And they might not be important to us personally, but they are important in the ecosystem, they are doing all this recycling, they are providing food for insects and other invertebrates, and of course, these insects are part of the food chain for birds and other species," Ms Lloyd said.
"It is important that we know as much as possible about the natural world because so much of it is disappearing," she said.
"If we get to the stage where we don't have enough habitat to support these species, we really don't know what is going to happen without them. And we need to know all of this, because so much of it is being destroyed."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.