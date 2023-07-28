One Launceston family will be "eating like kings" after winning a year's worth of groceries.
Jeff and Annette Whitney took home $15,000 in IGA gift cards after entering IGA's Big Grocery Giveaway "just one time".
Mr and Mrs Whitney's niece, Donna Woodward, collected the gift cards from the Norwood IGA on Friday, July 28, on their behalf.
Mrs Woodward said her aunt and uncle could not believe their luck when told of their win.
"They were driving when they found out, and Jeff said to me, 'Are you joking,' and I said, 'I think you better pull over'," she said.
"Then I told them, and Annie just screamed."
"Given the economy at the moment, it will be a big help for them.
"I hope they can use their grocery money for travelling instead."
Mrs Woodward said the pair were regular customers at the Norwood store.
"They prefer to come here than to go to the major supermarkets and make sure they shop local when they can," she said.
"They're really grateful to have won."
Norwood IGA store manager Daniel Colson said he was pleased to see someone from Northern Tasmania win.
"It's really fantastic to be able to give back to our customers," Mr Colson said.
"Our staff have done an amazing job letting everyone know about the promotion.
"We've had a few smaller $500 winners, but it is really great to have a big winner."
Mr Colson said a total of $80,000 in prizes was up for grabs, but only one more $15,000 prize remains.
"Someone in Strahan won the big $15,000, and a family from Lindisfarne also won," he said.
"So there's only one more big prize left, but plenty of major prizes worth $500 still.
"The competition ends next Tuesday, on August 1, so have a go - you might win."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
