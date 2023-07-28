Ahead of what looks like a fantastic match-up between Clarence and North Launceston, The Examiner looks back at the top five Tasmanian State League matches of 2023 so far.
The competition is 15 weeks and 45 games into the season, with several ripping matches taking place at either end of the state.
Glenorchy, who were at risk of not fielding a side during the pre-season, came within a kick of their first win in almost two years against the Blues - the 2020, 2021 and 2022 premiers.
The Blues were without some of their stars but the Pies still made them work for the win - having several chances to take home the four points.
Just two rounds later, the Blues almost reannounced themselves to the competition as they went down to Kingborough by just four points.
Launceston led by 18 points at three-quarter time before the ladder-leading Tigers kicked five goals to the Blues' two to take the game from their grasp.
Max Collidge kicked the last two of the game as Launceston coach Mitch Thorp was left conflicted following the loss.
"It's hard to articulate because I'm really proud of the group as Jake Hinds, Dylan Riley and Jobi Harper all didn't play," he said.
"So to have the age demographic we did and to perform the way we did for 95 per cent of the game, I'm super impressed and super proud but we just let ourselves down in really critical moments in the last quarter."
It has not just been Launceston that have had close contests with Kingborough as North Launceston defeated them by four points in round eight.
Two undefeated streaks were going head-to-head and the Bombers inflicted Kingborough's first loss of the season as coach Brad Cox-Goodyer kicked five goals.
To make it even better for the young Bombers, they did it without ruck Alex Lee - meaning Theo Ives took on Tigers talls Marcus Gardner and Jack Tomkinson solo.
"His efforts today were phenomenal, undersized and up against some pretty good talls in Tomkinson and Gardner but he battled on all day and I'm super proud of him," Cox-Goodyer said.
"He's pretty sore at the moment but I'm super proud that we can do it without our captain and one of our best players, which is a good sign."
The first Northern derby of the year was an absolute cracker - setting the scene for a massive season of Tasmanian State League football.
Dylan Riley kicked five and co-skipper Brodie Palfreyman sealed the deal with a stunning goal in the last quarter as Launceston began life with a new-look side - featuring just eight players from the 2022 grand final.
Coach Mitch Thorp was also watching from afar due to suspension, with director of football Scott Stephens stepping in.
"It was just a really good contest, two young, energetic, enthusiastic teams who are fit and fresh coming off a pre-season, on the best ground in Tassie putting on a pretty good display of local footy," he said.
Lauderdale's round-nine win over the Demons was a perfect storm following the death of club stalwart Dion Mead in the week prior.
Donning their iconic Cats strip, The Bombers came from 26 points down at three-quarter-time to defeat North Hobart in what was naturally an emotional game for the club.
They kicked two goals in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the quarter to start their comeback with a bang and sure enough, they "did it for Diesel" as said on the AFL Tasmania live-stream.
Launceston have played in plenty of close clashes this season and the two honourable mentions reflect that.
A late Jake Hinds snap saw the Blues home by seven points against Lauderdale in round six but just two weeks later, they were defeated by North Hobart by a behind.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
