The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFAW: Unbeaten Meander Valley face full-strength George Town

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 28 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is a familiar story in sport at the community level all the way to the elite, where a team stays unbeaten all year before a devastating loss at the final hurdle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.