It is a familiar story in sport at the community level all the way to the elite, where a team stays unbeaten all year before a devastating loss at the final hurdle.
With nine wins and a draw to their name so far in 2023, Meander Valley coach Charlotte How admitted she knew of plenty of examples herself, but insisted her side were keen not to add to the list ahead of their NTFAW division one game against George Town.
Asked whether the side would be better off with a so-called 'loss that was needed', How replied that their round eight draw with Deloraine was the Sunettes' equivalent.
"I do think that sometimes it is good to have a loss so the team can really reflect on on what's gone wrong," she said.
"After the draw we did a lot of reflection on what we should have probably done to get across the line and what we can improve on next time we meet Deloraine.
"But in some senses, it probably would have been good to have that loss to also have the pressure off us being the team that's undefeated all year."
Despite claiming 38 out of 40 points at a percentage of 745.92 per cent, the Sunettes have not walked through all of their games, with two three-point wins against Hillwood to go along with the Deloraine draw.
How was also well aware of the dangers the Saints pose.
"The Saints always play really hard, tough footy, so we're always expecting a really tight contest and a tough game," she said.
"They definitely always bring their best footy and they're always putting so much pressure on us and particularly in the wet, it becomes a lot more contested."
George Town coach Dave Marshall was perhaps even more wary of his side's opponents, remembering their last outing in which the Saints came out scoreless.
Unlike Meander Valley who will make several changes from last week, Marshall expects the Saints to be near full strength.
With George Town yet to confirm their spot in the finals, Marshall sees the last three matches as a way of proving their worth.
"We'd like to make the finals and for us to go deep into the finals, we have to be at our best against Meander Valley and Hillwood in the next two weeks," he said.
"We're feeling like we're going to be competitive and we want to make inroads from last time where we they gave us an absolute flogging.
"We will improve on that and show that we're actually a competitive club to play."
With Deloraine, Hillwood and Longford all having the bye, there is only one other game in action.
East Coast entertain Evandale, with the Eagles needing a win to keep themselves in the finals hunt.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
