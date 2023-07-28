The Examiner
YOUR SAY: TFL gets lost in stadium who-hah

July 29 2023 - 9:53am
WITH all the who-hah about the stadium and the new AFL team for Tasmania, one small matter tends to get overlooked and that is the disbandment of out state competition, the TFL. I can't see the reasoning behind the decision other than financial because it's our premier league and I can't see the local footy comps standing up and taking its place. It would mean some of our best players going interstate to get the recognition they deserve to play AFL. Whatever you think about the TFL, it's still our top level competition that covers the whole state where you can still play locally and be seen by the AFL scouts.

