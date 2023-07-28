TFL gets lost in stadium who-hah

WITH all the who-hah about the stadium and the new AFL team for Tasmania, one small matter tends to get overlooked and that is the disbandment of out state competition, the TFL. I can't see the reasoning behind the decision other than financial because it's our premier league and I can't see the local footy comps standing up and taking its place. It would mean some of our best players going interstate to get the recognition they deserve to play AFL. Whatever you think about the TFL, it's still our top level competition that covers the whole state where you can still play locally and be seen by the AFL scouts.
Anthony Galvin, Mayfield
Irish singer/songwriter and activist Sinead O'Connor has died at 56.
A naturally gifted singer, composer, songwriter, and performer, who had the rare capacity to fill an entire theatre with her wonderful voice and lyrics.
Not only has Ireland lost one of its greatest music icons at such a relatively young age, but the world mourns the loss of such a talented musician.
Her cover of Prince's ballad "Nothing Compares 2 U" is such an appropriate legacy for Sinead O'Connor
Rest In Peace Shuhada.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
TASMANIANS proud of our clean and green reputation in the eyes of the world should be concerned as to whether this remains a truth. This week, a worldwide alliance of over 80 organisations from 17 countries has called for the eco-certification of salmon and trout farms in Macquarie harbour to be revoked, due to the degraded state of that waterway and the consequences for the endangered Maugean Skate. Industry responded with its standard claims of "world's best practice", "most highly regulated" and typical deflection of any responsibility. New Salmon Tasmania CEO Luke Martin on ABC radio, declared Macquarie Harbour as "remarkable" and "one of the world's most unique environments" claiming that the existence of salmon farming there for "30 plus years" is evidence of non culpability. He cited hydro and mining as causal factors. Tasmanians who live near salmon farming operations know and live the truth. It is time the industry is held accountable. This worldwide action is a welcome step towards this.
Cassandra Wright, Port Sorell
A state-wide development and building approval committee.
SO, self interest has again won the day! It is no easy matter to take someone's lucrative job away. And those wimpy House of Assembly members who succumbed to a little self-interest pressure should remain on the outer.
But there is more than one way to skin a cat and we might be seeing the next step in that strategy: the setting up of a state-wide development and building approval committee.
What a wonderful prospect this opens for state development when previously 29 little committees have to be overcome!
That statewide committee could comprise Peter Gutwein, Errol Stewart, Paula Wreidt and Janie Finlay or people of this calibre.
And it's about time councils ceased receiving financial returns for the utter mess they made of water supply and human waste removal. It will probably take another fifty years to overcome this mess where, in spite of 1922 state legislation forbidding it, human waste was, regardless, emptied into waterways. So much production has been stopped because of this, such as oyster farms along the Tamar estuary.
The state government should greatly reduce its subsidisation of inefficient councils. Use the savings to fund that Macquarie Point stadium!
Dick James, Norwood
THE article regarding the nomination of the Cafe Next Door as a finalist for the 2023 Tasmanian Community Achievement Awards brought a smile to my face (The Examiner, July 25).
I had the absolute privilege and honour to meet and spend time with the Mitchells' son Brad some years ago, in my capacity, as Officer-in-charge of cadets for St. John Ambulance and hand on heart he was the most polite and attentive young adult in the room.
From my own perspective this article is one of the most feel-good stories I have read thus far this year.
Anthony Camino, Westbury
