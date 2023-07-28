TFL gets lost in stadium who-hah

TASMANIANS proud of our clean and green reputation in the eyes of the world should be concerned as to whether this remains a truth. This week, a worldwide alliance of over 80 organisations from 17 countries has called for the eco-certification of salmon and trout farms in Macquarie harbour to be revoked, due to the degraded state of that waterway and the consequences for the endangered Maugean Skate. Industry responded with its standard claims of "world's best practice", "most highly regulated" and typical deflection of any responsibility. New Salmon Tasmania CEO Luke Martin on ABC radio, declared Macquarie Harbour as "remarkable" and "one of the world's most unique environments" claiming that the existence of salmon farming there for "30 plus years" is evidence of non culpability. He cited hydro and mining as causal factors. Tasmanians who live near salmon farming operations know and live the truth. It is time the industry is held accountable. This worldwide action is a welcome step towards this.

