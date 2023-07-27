A night after claiming silver at the World Aquatics Championships, Ariarne Titmus has combined with her conqueror to set a new world record.
Australia's 4x200-metre freestyle relay team set a new world record of seven minutes 37.50 seconds, bettering their own time from last year, en route to gold.
Launceston's Titmus combined with 200m gold medallist Mollie O'Callaghan, Brianna Throssell and Shayna Jack to beat their own world record by more than a second.
The quartet are all trained by the enthusiastic Dean Boxall at St Peters Western with Titmus tearing up when asked about his influence.
She said "pushing each other in training every day" was the key to success, with Throssell adding: "I think winning a relay is always special for Team Australia".
"The girls this morning did such an incredible job to get it in a good lane tonight. I was just so honoured to be a part of the final team with these girls."
The win continues Titmus' strong championships campaign in Fukuoka, Japan - having broken an individual world record in the 400m freestyle before winning silver in the 200m.
The former St Patrick's College student still has the 800m freestyle left on her schedule.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.