Gary Bruce Fyfe guilty of negligent driving in PM convoy crash

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Gary Bruce Fyfe leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture Nick Clark
A Fingal man found guilty of negligent driving for causing a severe crash involving the Prime Minister's protection detail may be sentenced for causing grievous bodily harm.

