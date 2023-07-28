A Fingal man found guilty of negligent driving for causing a severe crash involving the Prime Minister's protection detail may be sentenced for causing grievous bodily harm.
Gary Bruce Fyfe, 63, was found guilty on May 24 by magistrate Ken Stanton of negligent driving on April 14, 2022.
Mr Stanton asked Tasmanian Police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan whether he could sentence on the basis that Fyfe caused grievous bodily harm to Australian Federal Police officer Travis Ford.
Mr Ford, who travelled from Canberra, was called as a witness after Mr Fyfe disputed his victim impact statement.
He told the court that he received a broken neck in the crash which occurred near Elizabeth Town.
He said he had undergone a fusion in his neck in February 2023.
Mr Ford said the impact of the crash was all consuming and he had been unable to lift his children.
"I do not know what the future holds," he said.
He said he would never again be a fully operational officer.
Mr Fyfe asked no questions about Mr Ford's victim impact statement.
During the hearing in March a witness Cameron Walker said that he was following four cars spread across two lanes when the lanes had to merge into one lane on a hill.
He said that a white Triton utility in the left lane crossed into the right lane colliding with the rear left panel of a Toyota Prado.
"The lane just ended so there was no room for two cars," he said.
The Toyota vehicle in which Mr Ford was a passenger went sideways, cleared Armco railing and went down a bank.
Mr Walker said that he stopped and walked down the bank and saw one man out of the vehicle and two men still inside.
Mr Ford said he remembered his head hitting the roof of the car. When he got out of the car he said he had a strong urge to lie down in the field.
He was sent the Royal Hobart Hospital where he was detained under spinal precautions for eight days.
After the disputed facts hearing Mr Stanton asked whether he had any objection to an application for a $18,911 compensation order for damage to the Department of Police and Emergency Service Management vehicle.
"No because I'm not guilty," Mr Fyfe said.
"I have found you guilty," Mr Stanton said.
"On appeal the evidence will show I'm not guilty," Mr Fyfe said.
Mr Stanton said that he had concerns that the evidence would suggest that Mr Ford's injuries could be characterised as grievous bodily harm.
"That could mean I would sentence under a separate offence of negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm but Mr Fyfe is not charged with that," he said.
He asked that Ms Kurdistan provide a further submission on the day of sentencing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.