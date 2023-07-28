Friday night's NPL Tasmania derby between Riverside Olympic and Launceston City has been called off.
Olympic announced the news on social media on the morning of the game following torrential rain across the North.
"All games have been postponed due to the state of the grounds and the safety of players and officials will make more information available when able," the club said.
Olympic had also been due to play City in under-21s at 6pm and seniors at 8.15pm.
The post added: "Please note this is for all games played at Windsor Park."
Northern Championship men, women, reserve and junior fixtures had been scheduled for Saturday.
City had won this season's previous NPL Tasmania match-ups 2-0 and 4-0 but Olympic have been a different proposition since the mid-season transfer window.
Victories against Launceston United (4-1) and Clarence (3-2) came either side of a 2-1 loss at South Hobart when Andre Chamusca's potential equaliser hit the crossbar deep into stoppage time.
North American-based imports Adrian Anthony and Nicholas Pechenyi have joined Olympic in recent weeks while Gedi Krusa has made a big impact since joining from City.
City were also active in the transfer window, luring Brazilian journeyman striker Mateus Filho to join US imports Mason Smith and Alex Jacobs at Prospect.
Round 15 continues on Saturday with Launceston United travelling to Glenorchy while leaders Devonport host Clarence. South Hobart welcome Kingborough to Darcy Street on Sunday.
There are no Women's Super League games this weekend.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.