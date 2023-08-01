The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New $2m Wilson Homes design studio opens in CBD

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Wilson Homes boss Tim Ribbons. Picture by Craig George
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Wilson Homes boss Tim Ribbons. Picture by Craig George

A building company's Launceston expansion has taken another step forward with the opening of a new Wellington Street design studio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.