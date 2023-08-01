A building company's Launceston expansion has taken another step forward with the opening of a new Wellington Street design studio.
Wilson Homes regional manager Troy van Trienen said the new $2 million design studio, opposite the Pizza Pub, would help Tasmanian customers plan out their new builds.
"This is a really good experience for people when they're excited to build new homes," he said.
"They walk through the display homes and see the reality of their vision, and then they come in here and get to personalise it and make it their own space whether it's colours, door handles, bricks - everything involved to get the home totally built.
"It's a great time to engage with seeing their dream come alive."
Arriving in Elizabeth Street with one employee in 2018, the construction company now boasts 20-plus staff.
Wilson's new studio was opened by Premier Jeremy Rockliff, who said it was important that Tasmanians could aspire to own their own slice of the state.
"We share that really strong vision of ensuring every Tasmanian has the fundamental right to be safe and have a roof over their heads," he said.
"Wilson Homes supports, in partnership with the Tasmanian government, in that particular very important area."
