Junior Madut already feels like a Tasmania JackJumper less than two months into his time with the franchise.
Speaking at a mini-camp in Kingborough, the 198-centimetre shooting guard said he has felt the warmth of the squad despite weather being "a bit cold".
"It's really family orientated and we have so many things that I've noticed, everyone gets around each other, from the players, managers, the physios, everybody that works, so it's very cool to be a part of this," he said.
With coach Scott Roth a well-known stickler for defence, the former South East Melbourne player was keen to add his prowess to help 'defend the island'.
"Everybody here prioritises defence and that's something I pride myself on, so I'm just happy to be a part of that and I'm ready to bring that to the team" he said.
Roth spoke glowingly of the 26-year-old, believing he would flourish under his new franchise's culture.
"He's still young and still got a lot of growth in him and I think this environment will continue to build upon his professionalism," he said.
"He's around great guys, I think he'll be in a situation to learn our system and grow in our system and we're just going to surround him the best we can."
Alongside returning to NBL for a second season, Madut has upcoming World Cup commitments after being selected for South Sudan, who will play in the tournament for the first time.
"It's really special, it's going to be a great moment ... to be a part of it and even the exhibition games, getting to play Australia seems like something my people in my country are going to be very proud of," he said.
"I think we all have a very close bond to our country and where we came from and being taken away from a very early age, it's good to represent the country and give something back."
