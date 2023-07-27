The Examiner
Property developers are blaming project delays on TasNetworks

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:18pm, first published July 27 2023 - 12:25pm
TasNetworks has been blamed for exacerbating the housing crisis by a lengthy delays in making available substations needed in large property developments. File photo
State-owned power grid company TasNetworks is being blamed for adding to the housing crisis by delaying the rollout of electricity substations needed for large-scale property developments.

