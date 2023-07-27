If you could store away a memory of Launceston, what would it be?
It's something Launceston Central want to know, and to further encourage submissions, are offering up a draw to win a city "staycation."
Launceston Central's people and promotions manager Madi Biggelaar said the aim of the time capsule was to record the best parts of Launceston city in 2023, as part of a "nostalgic exhibition" currently on display in the Old Brisbane Arcade.
"The exhibition has been running for a month now with a few weeks to go, it's completely free and people can check out the nostalgic items we've got on display," Ms Biggelaar said.
"We wanted to look back at where we've come from and take a look forward as well."
She said they were seeking ideas and memories of what people loved about Launceston as contributions, whether it was current or from the past.
"It's a nice way for us to be able to look back and see what people have loved about living here, and hopefully spark some nostalgia," she said.
As an incentive, a $700 prize is available for anyone who submits a memory.
"There's a night stay at The Verge in one of their deluxe rooms, dinner at Brisbane Street Bistro, drinks at Cinco's and a voucher to spend at Theatre North as well."
Ms Biggelaar said the capsule had attracted some interest so far.
"We've had lots of people telling us their memories and as we put the exhibition up, people were telling us their stories and we thought we should be capturing this," she said.
"It was so nice to hear people talk positively about the city they live in... we really wanted to capture some of that energy."
She said there wasn't an exact plan as to when to open the capsule at this stage, but that the submissions would be recorded digitally.
"It's just incredible to have these on file especially as we're looking into the future of Launceston and what we want to do with the city... knowing what people love about it will really help shape where it goes," Ms Biggelar said.
Submissions can be made directly into the capsule barrel in Old Brisbane Arcade until August 14.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
