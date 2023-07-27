Police have arrested a man they believe is connected to the disappearance of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.
Tasmania Police announced the 36-year-old Scottsdale man had been taken into custody in Launceston on July 27, after a search of a bushland area at Nabowla uncovered remains on July 26.
These have since been confirmed as human remains however police say they cannot link them to the Burnie 14-year-old until forensic tests are complete, which is expected to take up to one week.
Northern District Commander Kate Chambers said the arrest was a "significant step forward" in the investigation which began after the teenager went missing on Sunday, April 30.
"We have taken a person of interest into custody," Commander Chambers said.
"I think that that's a significant step forward."
Commander Chambers said police were unable to reveal if the man was previously known to police before the investigation, or whether the man and Shyanne-Lee knew one another.
The commander did confirm several items had been found as well as the remains, however these would also require detailed forensic analysis.
Commander Chambers said she could not provide detailed comments on the matter as she was not the lead investigator.
There were also serious concerns the release of some details could prejudice the ongoing investigation and pending court case.
"We are one step closer to finding answers for Shyanne-Lee's family," Commander Chambers said.
"I'm not going to talk about the intricate details of an investigation, and put that investigation at risk."
The man is expected to be charged and will face Launceston Magistrates Court in the coming days, and the commander said it was important the Tatnell family remained front of mind in what was a "traumatic time".
"We're bringing answers to her family and to the Tasmanian community," Commander Chambers said.
"Today is a really significant step forward in that journey towards finding answers.
"My heartfelt condolences go out to Shyanne-Lee's family today."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
