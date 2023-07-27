Dorset Council says it will continue co-operating with investigations as it awaits a decision that could suspend councillors for the next seven months.
A board of inquiry has been established to investigate allegations of improper conduct occurring between August 2020 and August 2022.
On Wednesday, Local Government Minister Nic Street revealed he was "actively considering" suspending councillors until the inquiry wraps up on February 28.
In a statement on Thursday evening, Dorset mayor Greg Howard said council had "fully co-operated" with the Director of Local Government's office since investigations began around the time of the first complaint in August 2020.
"The council has undertaken a significant amount of work in a compressed timeframe to collate and provide the Director with information relevant to his investigation," Mr Howard said.
"Despite council's submission, the Director has recommended to the Minister for Local Government to establish a Board of Inquiry to further investigate allegations.
"The council has and will continue to be proactive in reviewing processes to promote and enhance good governance by and within the council."
Mr Street wrote to Dorset councillors on Wednesday to ask for feedback on the investigation, and will decide early next week as to whether councillors are suspended for the duration.
He revealed allegations against councillors and council staff included offensive communication, retributive action against community members, and biased or improper use of legislative authority.
The exact number of complaints - which have come from community members and councillors - has not yet been disclosed.
"The investigation revealed evidence suggestive of improper use of statutory power; systematic failure to comply with statutory obligations; mismanagement of conflicts of interest; decision-making compromised by poor governance and disrespect for community members and businesses by the council," Mr Street said.
"The matters considered in the Director's investigation were both historical and ongoing, raising concerns of a potentially entrenched culture of improper conduct."
Several staff members and councillors have left council since the two-year period in question, while Dorset's three newest councillors - Beth Donoghue, Anna Coxen and Kahlia Simmons - joined the council in October's local government elections.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
