East Coast coach Kodie Joseph sees Saturday's NTFA division one clash against Perth as an opportunity to measure his squad's development.
The Swans suffered a big loss last time out at Bridport, but the young squad have shown plenty of promising signs as the year has gone on, according to Joseph.
"Credit to [Bridport] they have been in great form, but we just weren't able to get anything going," he said.
"Finals hasn't been something we've based our season off at any stage ... we have been more interested in our development week-to-week which we have been impressed with."
Also a young group, Joseph said the Magpies presented a good opportunity to see where his group is at, having put in a solid performance back in round six.
"In our first meeting this year we were able to really test Perth for a half of footy who were unbeaten at the time, the trajectory their playing group is on with the youth they have on board is something we look at," he said.
"This game is a big match for both clubs and we will look for a consistent effort."
As for the Magpies, who sit outside the top three on percentage alone, the journey to St Helens is not one to be taken lightly, according to coach Jade Selby.
"They're going to bring their best, they certainly did last time against us," he said.
"Thankfully, we played some good footy as well to get over the line, so we certainly don't take them easy."
With games against Old Launcestonians and St Pats to follow, Selby said the side will relish the challenging run into finals.
"We've started building up and getting players back and really hitting that final game with - as close as possible - a full strength squad," he said.
"It will be great to have that and with the draw we've got all games will be a massive challenge, but a positive challenge for us."
The Swans are likely to have a rebuffed squad for Saturday, with Sam Child, Nick Child, Lewis Ritchie, Jackson Riley and Jack Taylor-Evans all potential returns.
Perth are hoping for a near unchanged 22 for Saturday, although teenager Jayden Scott will miss due to a head knock.
Meanwhile, an in-form Bridport will be dangerous opposition for third-placed Lilydale with the coastal club hosting the Demons fresh off a 122-point win.
Evandale visit still unbeaten Old Scotch knowing a loss will likely end their finals hopes, while the Thistles will be looking to tighten their grip on the minor premiership.
Old Launcestonians could clinch fifth spot and therefore finals with a win in Westbury against Meander Valley and UTAS entertain St Pats.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
