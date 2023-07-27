The Examiner
Attempt by AEU to remove wage disparity among TasTAFE teachers

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:22pm
TasTAFE chief executive Grant Dreher Picture: File
TasTAFE chief executive Grant Dreher Picture: File

An attempt to get equal wages for all TasTAFE teachers has failed after the organisation refused to accept a solution put forward by the Australian Education Union for a better pay deal.

