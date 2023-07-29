The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Clarry and Jeane Pryor to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
July 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clarry and Jeane Pryor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Pictures supplied
Clarry and Jeane Pryor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Pictures supplied

In two days' time, a history-making Launceston couple will celebrate their latest achievement - 70 years of marriage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.