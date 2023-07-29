In two days' time, a history-making Launceston couple will celebrate their latest achievement - 70 years of marriage.
Clarry and Jeane Pryor married on August 1, 1953 - but they had planned for it to be earlier.
Their original date, March 14, was postponed when Mrs Pryor was hospitalised with polio.
She spent more than three weeks in an iron lung and amazingly, emerged from the ordeal with "not one iota" of post-polio syndrome.
When they did eventually marry, a stellar partnership was formed.
Mr Pryor served on Launceston council between 1962 and 1973, including a stint as mayor in 1965 and 1966.
During this time they became Launceston's first mayor and mayoress to have a baby while in office, and also played a key role in the North's relief effort supporting those affected by the 1967 Hobart bushfires.
In 1970, Mr Pryor was awarded a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from the late Queen Elizabeth ("for being a nice guy") during a visit from Her Majesty and Prince Philip.
"We would have met plenty of Miss Australias, what you would call the mayor and mayoress of Ikeda [Launceston's Japanese sister city]," said Robin Ellenberger, one of the Pryors' four children.
"[On one occasion] Harold Holt the prime minister came over here for a reception, and as kids we were always able to go up and meet dignitaries after the reception had finished.
"My younger brother Geoffrey had broken his arm, it was in plaster, and Harold Holt signed it two weeks before he disappeared - Geoffrey's still got the plaster."
Mr Pryor's father died in an accident before he was born, leaving his deaf mother to raise two boys on her own during the depression.
She received support from church elders, and it was the methodist church in Margaret Street where Mr and Mrs Pryor met at a young age.
Mr Pryor preached his first sermon aged 21 and only gave it up five years ago.
"He was a very Christian man, they both were really - very kind-hearted," Mrs Ellenberger said.
"[When he was mayor] he'd often get a knock on the door at home from people asking if he had any spare money, and they'd come and have meals with us and so forth, but at the time Dad's mayoral allowance was $1250 - not a lot of money.
"But he wasn't in it for the money, he was in it to help the council."
Mr Pryor worked as an architect, while Mrs Pryor was a school teacher who organised countless productions with her students, teaming up with parents to create costumes.
Together, they shared a love for music.
"Mum's brother married Dad's sister and they were all singers," Mrs Ellenberger said.
"Mum and Dad used to sing in the competitions together.
"Dad's brother Uncle Jack was a baritone, Dad was a tenor, Aunty Kath was an alto and Mum was the soprano, so they sang together right through their lives in churches and competitions."
The Pryors lived in a Denison Grove home overlooking the Gorge - known as the 'Clarry Pryor House' - for 58 years.
In later years the Pryors have travelled, gardened, moved to Summerhill, and now live at Prospect Vales's Tyler Village.
They're both well into their 90s.
"They've both had a bit of heart problems, but at this age they're in fantastic health," Mrs Ellenberger said.
"Dad's role in life - and still is - was to look after Mum and make sure she's number one.
"She still calls him 'P' for Pryor and he calls her Ma'am.
"They've really had a blessed life."
