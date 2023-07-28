A number of students from the University of Tasmania have attested to how scholarships helped them excel in their studies and overcome financial barriers to higher education.
Business major student Jayne Gray said without a scholarship, she likely wouldn't be attending uni.
"I come from low income, so being able to have the money I've been given to spend on day-to-day expenses when at the moment, I don't have the time to work even a part time or casual job, has been really beneficial," Ms Gray said.
For architecture student Abbey Calvert, a unique scholarship for one of her classes allowed her to travel to Japan.
"It covered a lot with the expenses of the trip like my flights, accommodation and probably all of my food," Ms Calvert said.
"It was such an amazing experience to be able to get the cultural immersion and experience the amazing architecture over there, then bring that inspiration back for future projects."
Ms Calvert said due to some subjects only being available in Launceston, many students dropped the course as they were unable to commute or find accommodation.
"There were probably 60 of us to begin with in the degree and it's dropped to about 20... it halved in the first half of the degree because not everyone could make the move," Ms Calvert said.
"Not many students have massive savings coming out of school, and with renting and living expenses, you're finding jobs which take time away from uni."
Labor leader Rebecca White said it was upsetting to hear that each year, 1000 Tasmanians who applied and were offered a place to study at university couldn't take it due to financial burdens.
Labor's scholarship policy has been costed at $2.5 million in its first year, $5 million in its second year and $7.5 million in its third year and each subsequent year.
Under the plan, 500 students per year would be supported with a $5000 scholarship to cover costs like travel, living expenses and study materials.
"If we could change the lives of just 500 of those students and support them with a scholarship and partnering with the University of Tasmania, it could unlock the potential for those individuals," Ms White said.
"But it could really help us build the workforce we need in Tasmania as well as grow our economy."
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the government already had nation-leading scholarship opportunities to attract skilled workers, particularly allied health professionals.
"The University Accord's Interim Report, released on July 19, highlights the need for higher education funding that is student-centred, needs-based and sufficiently available to provide access to high-quality higher education for students from equity backgrounds and from different locations," Mr Jaensch said.
"The government has a strong track record of genuine improvement in access and participation in education, including extending secondary and combined schools to provide senior secondary options."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
