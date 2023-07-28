The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

UTAS students thankful for opportunities brought on by scholarships

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Tregenza, Jacob Tripp, Abbey Calvert, Labor leader Rebecca White, Labor member for Bass Janie Finlay, Jayne Gray and Jayden Crawford. Picture Paul Scambler
Zac Tregenza, Jacob Tripp, Abbey Calvert, Labor leader Rebecca White, Labor member for Bass Janie Finlay, Jayne Gray and Jayden Crawford. Picture Paul Scambler

A number of students from the University of Tasmania have attested to how scholarships helped them excel in their studies and overcome financial barriers to higher education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.