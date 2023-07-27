"Why not Tasmania" is a question Chris Fagan has asked himself many times when it comes to the state getting its own AFL team.
But with the dream almost a reality, the Brisbane Lions' head coach hoped politics did not intervene with the state's bid for the 19th licence.
"It's something that I've always wanted Tasmania to have. I probably thought that a long time ago when Western Australia got teams and then South Australia," Fagan said.
"I was thinking why not Tasmania - that has been a thought for me for 20 or 30 years. It's just something that is fair and it's a pity that it's taken so long but it seems closer and I hope it does not end up that political that we miss out.
"I'm no politician but I would think it would be great for the economy and the status of Tasmania within Australia."
Fagan was confident that a Tasmanian AFL team would provide "inspiration and ambition" for the next generation of footballers, and felt the team could one day be filled with players from the state.
"If you look at me at the Lions, it's a Queensland team but there would be maybe eight to 10 guys [from here]," he said.
"The fact that it's a national competition, it's never going to be full of guys from the area but as we go along, [you would expect] 25 to 30 per cent of players to come from Tasmania.
"You want to see a good healthy percentage in there."
Fagan hoped the state opted for its traditional Map guernsey given its uniqueness, and that "it stands out and is a bit different".
The Queenstown junior's status in the state's football landscape was elevated on Friday, July 21, becoming a 'legend' in the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame.
The 62-year-old conceded the recognition was "a nice surprise" and not one he expected.
"To get upgraded and to be recognised like that is a great honour," he said.
"You look at some of the names in there, I'm proud of it and happy for my family as well. Especially my parents who sacrificed a lot for my siblings to do the things we dreamed of.
"It's a recognition of a lifetime of work, and because I've been around a long time, it makes me aware of the fact that the most important thing you do as a coach is help young players be better men."
Fagan said he would be surprised if he was elevated to 'icon' status and was happy to be a level higher than his brother, Grant.
"I've gone a level above him and I've got the bragging rights now," he said.
"I don't know how many people would be in the Hall of Fame as brothers."
