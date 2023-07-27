The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA premier: Longford and South Launceston battle to keep streak

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
July 27 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A battle between an unstoppable force and an immovable object would be an apt description for the NTFA premier clash between Longford and South Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.