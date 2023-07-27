A battle between an unstoppable force and an immovable object would be an apt description for the NTFA premier clash between Longford and South Launceston.
The Tigers' miserly defence will be put to the test against a Bulldogs offence that has an averaged a 73-point margin during their seven-game winning streak.
In fact, both sides have been in stunning form for some time.
Longford have only conceded a draw against Hillwood since round five and were the last team to beat the Bulldogs, with an inaccurate 7.16 (58) too strong for South's 6.7 (43).
Tigers coach Mitch Stagg was quick to praise his upcoming opponents, believing the match will carry more significance than the four points on offer.
"Our club's got a lot of respect for South because of the way they've built their list, they followed a very similar path to us in that they've promoted guys from their junior system," he said.
"There's been a little bit of noise at the moment around NTFA and the proposed model for football moving forward and I think this clash on the weekend will really highlight that there's some high quality footballers and people in the NTFA system, so we're expecting a really big crowd."
Stagg reiterated that he believed the standards of professionalism within the premier division had gone up as a result of the TSL and that a future model would have the same effect again.
With league-leaders Hillwood facing the bye, the contest will be a massive opportunity to close the gap, or even take top spot in the Tigers' case.
But Bulldogs coach Jack Maher said the main focus was on the task at hand rather than focusing on finals.
"We know that we're vying for those top spots with certain clubs, so we briefly spoke about it, but I guess our mindset leading into hopefully a deep final series is just to keep winning," he said.
"To a degree we take it week-by-week, but we also know that home finals and top three is critical."
Maher confirmed vice-captain Grant Holt will return to the Bulldogs line-up, while Stagg said Lachlan Dakin would be tested at training.
Elsewhere, Deloraine will head into their clash with Bracknell knowing a win is required to keep their hopes of finals realistic.
Equally, Bridgenorth will be aiming to take care of business against a George Town side who have lost their last two matches by more than 100 points as they vie for fifth place.
Rocherlea have an opportunity to get back on the winners' list and jump into third spot on the ladder should they beat a Scottsdale outfit in the midst of a 11-game losing run.
