Recycled plastic roads straight out of Northern Tasmania

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:54pm
Top ASX 100 company creates roads using plastic and glass

A $10 million modern asphalt manufacturing plant is now open and operating in Mowbray, set to create more Tasmanian roads out of recycled plastic and glass.

