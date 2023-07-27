$23k jewellery heist guilty plea

A West Launceston man pleaded guilty to a $23,340 jewellery heist when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Shane Andrew Lee, 39, pleaded guilty to the theft from the Launceston Precision Jewellers in the Centreway Arcade on June 19, 2023. He also pleaded guilty to the associated count of burglary.
He also pleaded guilty to stealing fragrances worth $539 from Chemist Warehouse on June 10 and to breaching bail by entering Chemist Warehouse on June 21.
Mr Lee also pleaded stealing four packs of steak worth $70 from a supermarket in Mowbray.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug (GHB) on June 22.
Magistrate Ken Stanton remanded him in custody for sentence on August 7, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
