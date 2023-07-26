Reducing hospital bed block is a key issue the Australian Medical Association will be keeping a close eye on during the service of new Health Minister Guy Barnett.
The newly appointed Health Minister took over the portfolio from Premier Jeremy Rockliff, which now sits alongside his other responsibilities within the Energy and Renewables, and Veterans' Affairs portfolios
AMA state president John Saul said while it was sad to see Mr Rockliff step down from the role, the organisation had faith within Mr Barnett's abilities and would be in robust discussion with him going forward.
Dr Saul said the three major issues Mr Barnett should have as is focus include bed block, primary health care including regional services and driving down elective surgery waiting lists.
He said additional funding support from the federal government, which could help to improve hospital services and reduce the bed block, were desirable for the AMA.
"Clearing the log jam to reduce the number of people stuck in hospitals, and assisting them into age care, or NDIS funded services, or back home with appropriate packages, is a one priority," Dr Saul said.
"Of course in assisting with bed block, we are going to have reduced blockages within emergency departments, and reduced ramping for our ambulance services.
"We have been calling for 50/50 funding to address these issues. Jeremy Rockliff was a tireless advocate trying to improve federal funding to help improve our state system."
Dr Saul said more support for primary health services was the second big priority for Tasmania, strengthening primary care with additional services in the communities and supporting rural doctors and allied health.
He said funding for rural medical services, and the single employer model, was evidence of state support and that should continue.
"We have big problems with doctors in training for general practice, we really struggle to get doctors into these rural areas, so innovative programs like the single employer model make great sense," Dr Saul said.
"It is a compliment for Jeremy Rockliff to put that in place and we will be putting pressure on Guy Barnett to support and enhance that going forward."
Dr Saul said the third major issue to be addressed by Mr Barnett would be the elective surgery waiting lists.
He said there had been good policy regarding these waitlists, but more should be done to accelerate the reduction.
"It is hard to be critical when we are still coming off the back of COVID disruption, and whether we like it or not, there is still COVID and influenza having a significant impact on staffing levels when it comes to elective surgery," Dr Saul said.
"But reducing our elective surgery lists, and hence reducing the severity of conditions that develop with delayed surgery, would be the third priority."
Dr Saul considered there would be little disruption to the health portfolio due to the handover of health to Mr Barnett.
Further, that the separation of the health and mental health portfolios under the one minister, should not affect performance in either.
He said he felt Mr Barnett was genuinely motivated to do well in health and had been a staunch advocate for diabetes and motor neurone disease awareness for years.
"As long as the quality is there, as long as the new Health Minster is prepared to roll up his sleeves and have a go, then I'm sure I don't see any major disruption to the changes," Dr Saul said.
"I see him as someone who is prepared to listen to his advisers and the people of Tasmania and do the best job he can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.