Sex rights group LGB Tasmania is to stage a protest outside Launceston Target on Saturday, calling for a boycott of the store until it remove copies of controversial children's book Welcome to Sex, by Yumi Stynes and Dr Melissa Kang.
LGB Tasmania spokesperson Jessica Hoyle said the book, which is being sold by Target, "sends dangerous messages to children".
"We are very concerned that Target are potentially promoting breaches to criminal law concerning child abuse material by the sale of this book," she said.
The other store selling the book, Big W, recently removed it from shelves following a backlash.
Co-author Yumi Stynes said the intense backlash against the book included death threats.
She said she had not regretted helping to write the book, which she said was motivated by a desire to answer the common questions children have about sex.
The book, which is aimed at a readership of young people, contains highly detailed instructions on various sex acts and sexual positions, including anal sex, "scissoring" and use of fingers to stimulate sex organs.
The book "promotes early sexualisation of children" and "normalises" sexual acts that can cause physical harm, Ms Hoyle said.
A spokesperson for Target confirmed the book was still for sale in its stores, and pointed out it is also available through major booksellers in Australia as well.
"This title ... is sold in our health and lifestyle book section for parents and young adults who may find this book useful for navigating these issues," the spokesperson said.
They did not provide an answer to questions seeking comment about LGB Tasmania's claim that the book's content is inappropriate for children, or whether it planned to remove the books from its shelf.
