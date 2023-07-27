The Examiner
Sensitive Content

Sex rights group LGB Tasmania has called for a boycott of Target

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 11:12am
Welcome to Sex by Yumi Stynes and Dr Melissa Kang has stoked a backlash from some members of the community. Photo supplied
Sex rights group LGB Tasmania is to stage a protest outside Launceston Target on Saturday, calling for a boycott of the store until it remove copies of controversial children's book Welcome to Sex, by Yumi Stynes and Dr Melissa Kang.

