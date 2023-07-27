North Launceston's 11-game unbeaten run will be tested by Clarence after the Kangaroos put together "close to their best performance all year".
The Bellerive Oval-based side defeated Lauderdale 17.16 (118) to 9.9 (63), with former Tasmania Devil Bryce Alomes kicking six.
Bombers coach Brad Cox-Goodyer paid them the ultimate compliment - describing them as North's "biggest test in a while".
"They're a very dangerous team, I think they've obviously been hit by the injury bug a fair bit this year so it's definitely not one that we're going down there underestimating them.
"They haven't lived up to the hype, I guess, which is obviously through injury and whatnot but they're starting to get players back and they are pretty big threats - it should be a cracker."
The last time they met was one of North's tightest wins this season - getting the better of Clarence by 13 points at the same venue.
However, Cox-Goodyer did not take anything away from that game, with winds of "about 100" kilometres per hour impacting play.
Instead, he has been keeping tabs on the third-placed side's improvement over the last few weeks - bolstered by the inclusion of Devils talents Jack Callinan, Jack Dolliver and Connor McGee.
"They've gotten back to their really good ball movement, they obviously kicked a pretty high score on the weekend with some dangerous forwards and they've got their Devils back as well and they're really classy.
"We've had three games after the state game so we're starting to get back to our best too and knocking a bit of rust off that potentially happens so I'm really looking forward to it.
"It's meant to be a pretty good day, 17 degrees and it's getting closer to September weather which is exciting."
Saturday's game is North's last before they have a bye, which could be their final week off for the season, depending on how results go.
A win on Saturday will "pretty much cement" a top-two spot for the Bombers, creating a 16-point buffer between them and third with five rounds to go.
They've taken an unchanged line-up into the game, with Declen Chugg and Harry Bayles still on the sidelines and expected to return through the development league in a fortnight's time.
Chugg has been out with a hamstring issue and Bayles a foot, but both have been plying their trade in the coaches' box for the Bombers, which has come at a great time for Cox-Goodyer.
"Our forwards coach Brenton Gale has been over in Europe on his honeymoon, so it was a good time for the guys to jump in and do a bit of coaching," he said.
"It's going to help them not only if they want to coach down the line but just understanding the game and looking at the game differently.
"By the time they come back and play they would have both missed a month, so it's a big chunk of games but hopefully they freshen up and come in for the last three games of the year and get some really good form coming into finals."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
