If Cabinet supports him, Guy Barnett will make great Health Minister and he may even save his government.
In short, Barnett and health were meant for each other.
I worked for him for seven years in the Senate and for a year part time in state politics so I know him pretty well.
We were such eager Vegemites when we started his office in February 2002, in the late Jocelyn Newman's former ministerial office at 11 Elphin Road.
He hired me as his chief of staff, (Senator) Wendy Askew as his office manager and Michael Ferguson as his chief electorate officer.
Poor Michael had his first office in the kitchen, and now he's Deputy Premier.
The new Senator ran a couple of planning sessions including a motivational speaker, which gave a glimpse at what he had in mind.
He only knew battle speed.
READ MORE: Early election a risk for the Greens
He wanted to operate like a House of Representatives Member, defending a slim marginal seat at election time.
We saturated the media with media releases.
I once told him we put out too many so we were at risk of overkill.
He ignored the advice and we kept churning them out.
His dad died of motor neuron disease and his mum was a prolific volunteer.
Both those facts manifested themselves into his passion for health, specifically childhood obesity, as well as volunteering in Australia.
A type 1 diabetic, he relentlessly highlighted diabetes as a silent killer and a major complication of obesity for type II diabetics.
He held major honorary positions with Diabetes Australia.
We organised numerous childhood obesity forums in Tasmania and Canberra, although the local media ignored us.
I used to ask did God organise the forums because the media coverage never gave us any credit.
As Federal Health Minister, Tony Abbott always opened our forums although his staff kept a tight rein on what he would say.
In the 2004 Federal election we staged an obesity forum so PM John Howard could come down and make some health announcement and advocate for Michael Ferguson as the Liberal candidate for Bass.
Howard never gave us credit for staging this event, and I believe the Coalition missed a golden opportunity to announce something profound on issues like preventative health.
We always lured the top medical brains in Australia to speak at our forums, so in Canberra the media couldn't ignore us.
For a while McDonald's food chain worked closely with us to market healthy choices at Macca's stores.
The other fast food chains hated it, because McDonald's got mass media coverage at the Canberra forums, but I told them we had always invited them but they ignored us.
We worked closely with the food and grocery lobby and they were enthusiastic, but the Coalition hierarchy was asleep at the wheel.
They were content to coast home at the 2004 election while Mark Latham stuffed it up for Labor.
The Senator never gave up or was discouraged.
We kept producing obesity and volunteering forums but it was as if the Coalition hierarchy didn't want this over-enthusiastic Senator from Tasmania to get ahead of the game.
If Jeremy Rockliff gives him room to move and freedom to make his way in health, Barnett will make a fabulous Health Minister.
Given how health will be so crucial in the next election campaign, as the foil for the Mac Point stadium, Rockliff should say a prayer, point Barnett in the direction of health, give him a blank cheque and let him do the rest.
His main problem is himself.
He was so innovative he made his Senate colleagues jealous because as the new boy he was so far out in front of them.
But rather than attack his enthusiasm, they simply attacked him for not being a team player.
On our first Liberal Senate team tour he was bossy and sprouting ideas.
At the end of the day two, one of his veteran colleagues drew me aside and said I had to control him because he was behaving like an upstart.
He lacked the charisma of colleagues like Paul Calvert and Stephen Parry, but he made up for this in an innate ability to be a smorgasbord of ideas.
Because he was the patron Senator for Lyons, given that Labor held the federal seat, we would travel everywhere around the state and local councillors were baffled that here was a federal politician visiting them two years out from the election.
He is not good in front of TV cameras although by now he should be, but he is still always wooden and even as a minister he looks like he is parroting government talking points.
He doesn't talk and flirt with the TV cameras, like Victorian Premier Dan Andrews does so well.
But that is a matter of style.
He may not win the prize for charisma but he will ignite our health industry with his drive and ideas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.