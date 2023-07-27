Welcome to the August-September 2023 edition of Travelways

Welcome to Travelways - click the link to read our online flipbook.
There's a saying in Tasmania that just when you thought it couldn't get any colder, winter begins.
Sometimes these last few days of the cold, with the promise of spring sunshine just on the horizon, can seem the longest. However, Tasmania makes winter's final shrug a time to embrace; and with snow falling throughout the highlands, it's time to head into our alpine country.
There are plenty of places to see the snow, but you can't go past Ben Lomond for first-class skiing. This scenic ski field is just over an hour from downtown Launceston and offers sweeping views from the highlands to the sea in addition to the snow. There are also a wealth of arts festivals to fill your calendar, and in this edition, we're highlighting some of the best.
This is a time of transformation when Tassie's defined seasons promise unparalleled experiences ...
From its forest to its sea, its dynamic cities to its quaint villages, the beauty of Tasmania is on full display as winter gives way to spring. This is a time of transformation when Tassie's defined seasons promise unparalleled experiences for anyone lucky enough to visit its shores. Winter may be long, but it's also magic, so experience it for yourself.
Travelways is made on lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.
