The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Pressbox episode 14: TSL meeting explained, TNL GF review

Rob Shaw
Josh Partridge
Ben Hann
By Rob Shaw, Josh Partridge, and Ben Hann
· Updated July 27 2023 - 11:50am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parto was in the Hann and Shaw question firing line as a proposed meeting between AFL Tasmania, TSL clubs North Launceston and Launceston, and NTFA has brought tensions to the surface.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.