Pressbox episode 14: TSL meeting explained, TNL GF review

Parto was in the Hann and Shaw question firing line as a proposed meeting between AFL Tasmania, TSL clubs North Launceston and Launceston, and NTFA has brought tensions to the surface.
The Bombers declined to attend the meeting, with Josh detailing the extensive list of questions that president Thane Brady felt should have been answered before the workshop.
Also, Rob reviews Northern Hawks' second-consecutive Tasmanian Netball League premiership, after they beat Launceston rivals Cavaliers 71-57.
Joining him in the analysis was European returnee Ben, who gave his thoughts on the season as a whole.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.