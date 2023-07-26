House of the Week | A dream modern home full of style

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Nestled in the desirable neighbourhood of Kings Meadows, this exceptional property offers an abundance of features that will truly make you fall in love. Step into a world of contemporary elegance and discover a home designed to embrace natural sunlight, providing a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout.
Georgie Roberts of Sims for Property said that there's a lot to love about this property.
"I love that it's so beautifully sunny and warm, and coupled with the views, everything about the property is just lovely."
This stunning residence boasts four spacious bedrooms, providing ample space for a growing family or hosting guests. The main bedroom is a true sanctuary, complete with dual walk-in-robes and a luxurious ensuite, offering the perfect retreat after a long day. The remaining bedrooms are thoughtfully designed with built-in robes, providing convenience and functionality.
The heart of this home is the modern and well-appointed kitchen. Equipped with quality appliances, it offers a seamless cooking experience. As an added bonus, a butler's pantry provides additional storage space and a dedicated area for food preparation, keeping your kitchen clutter-free and organised.
Entertaining is a breeze with the deck, offering a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living. Imagine hosting friends and family for summer barbecues or enjoying a quiet morning coffee while basking in the sunlight.
Embrace the cosy ambience during winter months with a wood heater, perfect for curling up with a book or enjoying quality time with loved ones. For year-round comfort, a heat pump is also available, ensuring the ideal temperature throughout the seasons.
The location is ideal, providing easy access to local amenities, schools, and parks, making it a perfect choice for families. Additionally, a double garage and off-street parking offer plenty of space for your vehicles. Don't miss the opportunity to make this remarkable property your own.
Contact Georgie today to arrange a viewing and experience the true beauty and functionality of 108 Southgate Drive, Kings Meadows.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
