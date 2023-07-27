One of the world's best tribute shows is bringing its renowned performance of slick vocals and charisma to the Princess Theatre this month in a celebration of a '60s icon.
The winner of London's Best Tribute, Frankie's Guys celebrates the iconic music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and is making its highly anticipated Australian premiere tour.
Arriving in Launceston on July 30, the world-class production features stars from London's West End in a "knockout performance" of astonishing vocal harmonies, slick dance moves, and electric atmosphere.
Dedicated to the legendary sounds of the great '60s vocal group, Frankie's Guys charts the career of the powerful falsetto voice of Frankie Valli and his rock 'n' roll career.
Modern audiences would know Valli for his golden-age hits like December 1963 (Oh, What a Night) and the exceptional musical turned film based on the Four Seasons' exploits, Jersey Boys.
Frankie's Guys performer Shane Rice - who takes on a role as one of The Four Seasons - said being a part of the charismatic tribute to Frankie Valli, his life, his music and his legacy was a childhood dream.
"My parents and especially my nan and grandad played Frankie Valli in the house all the time," Rice said.
"That makes it special for me; it feels like I'm performing real music and music from my childhood.
"There's this thing about music from back then - from the '50s and '60s - that's so genuine.
"It's so rewarding to feel a part of that."
The award-winning show performs over 20 of the group's timeless classics, all accompanied by an acclaimed live band.
Rice said that all the Four Seasons iconic songs feature, from Big Girls Don't Cry to Sherry, Walk Like A Man and more.
"It's a lot of fun and we're so excited to bring this to Launceston audiences," he said.
"What I would say to people coming is don't be afraid to stand up and dance, this isn't a show where you need to have theatre etiquette - we want to see people dancing in the aisles and letting loose.
"At the end you should be singing what a night! That's the point."
Frankie's Guys arrives at the Princess Theatre on Satuday July 29, from 6.00pm, with tickets available at the Theatre North Website.
Declan Durrant
