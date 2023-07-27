Panicked decision costly for Newstead man

An ill-fated decision to bypass a Tasmania Police random breath test proved expensive for a disqualified driver when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
A distinctly remorseful Emerson Charles Sharrock, 32, pleaded guilty to evading police (aggravated circumstances), driving while disqualified and using an unregistered motor vehicle on June 6 2023.
Mr Sharrock said personal circumstances led him to make a series of poor decisions over a period of months.
He was disqualified from driving in March 2023.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said police were conducting a random breath testing about 5.30pm at Campbell Town when Sharrock's northbound Kia Rio indicated right and crossed into the oncoming trffic lane and kept driving.
A police officer got in a vehicle and eventually caught up with Sharrock about ten minutes later at Cleveland.
He told police he panicked.
Sharrock, who did not have a lawyer, said that he was normally a good decision maker but the last few months had been hell and that he had made some terrible decisions.
"I hate myself for doing that," he said.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said the minimum sentence he could impose for evading police was two years disqualification from driving.
"What will you do without a licence?," he asked.
"I'll work around it, it is what it is," Sharrock replied.
He was also fined $3620 and levied $600 charge to cover the cost of his vehicles impoundment.
