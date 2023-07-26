The Examiner
Tasmania's voluntary assisted dying laws reviewed

By Matt Maloney
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
Sixteen Tasmanians have died following the administration of the voluntary assisted dying substance.
A six-month review of the operation of voluntary assisted dying laws in Tasmania has shown that completed training by state health professionals has exceeded numbers in other states over the same period.

