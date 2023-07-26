What's sweeter than honey?
For the cast of Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The Musical, it's touring all over the country as the iconic characters from A.A. Milne's treasured children's story.
After riding the momentum of playing the Sydney Opera House, actor Alex Joy, who plays Pooh, said they were excited to be travelling to parts of Australia they hadn't seen yet.
"The Princess is such a beautiful theatre and we're really excited," Mr Joy said.
Rather than being in a suit, the actors control life sized puppets through a Japanese style of puppetry called tomy bunraku.
Mr Joy said compared to other forms of puppetry that involve puppeteers, they're are quite literally attached at the hip.
"The tomy version is where we're attached at the feet or hips, so we're very visible as puppeteers.
"We either stand to the side, above or in front of it and voice the character as well as perform any idiosyncrasies of them.
"It's a pretty great way to fully embody the character."
Rebekah Head, who plays Piglet and Roo, said as the characters existed as cartoons, they transferred to puppets easily.
"There's certain ways you can cheat a little bit to look more cartoony; the physicality is different for each of us," Ms Head said.
In their three weeks of performing so far, the cast said audiences had "absolutely adored it."
Andy McDougall, who plays the role of Eeyore, said they had even seen adults crying at the end of the show.
"That's a typical response, the split seems to be about 70/30, and it's usually about 30 per cent kids," Mr McDougall said.
"We've had grandkids through to great-grandparents come to see the show... in America during a meet and greet they had a proposal on stage."
Mr Joy said the Winnie the Pooh story was a legacy piece, something people responded well to.
"People have grown up with this and come to the show as date nights with their partner wearing full costumes... the audible response we get when we step on stage in character; you instantly hear it," Mr Joy said.
Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The Musical premieres July 26 and again July 27 for two shows at the Princess Theatre before heading down to Hobart.
Tickets can be purchased online through Theatre North's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
