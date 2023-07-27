AFL discriminating against Tasmania

ONE might think that any sporting body purporting to be national and accepting Federal funding would accept a team from all States but not in the case of the AFL. The very idea of national unity and sports as a vehicle to lift the psyche of the population has been obliterated after the discrimination played out against Tasmania and I can't see how the demands for a new arena is anything more than blackmail to create further obstacles to us having a state team. What kind of millstone do we have to have around our necks when the health system is in shambles with ramping and five-year waiting lists to see specialists, forcing people to give up which reduces numbers on the mental illness waiting lists to enter hospitals or the homeless crisis for those living in tents. The state government should sue the AFL and the Federal government for discrimination.
David Brimble, Scottsdale
CRAIG Thomson, The Examiner Editor, is without contradiction spot on in his editorial on Robodebt (July 26).
Without question this incredibly flawed Robodebt rollout to welfare recipients was a travesty of justice, causing, in some cases, suicide. Without scrutiny, data matching with a computer is highly unsatisfactory, and on many levels illegal. And yes, as there are deaths involved, someone must be held accountable! Craig went on to say as well as senior politicians, plus senior public servants like Kathryn Campbell, enjoying salaries of $700,000 plus per year, are paid never ever to make these extreme blunders, when advising governments causing such extreme stress. It is unconscionably wrong to target those struggling so hard, in everyday living, and hit them with debts they never owed. Everyday those targeted wake up to huge decisions: roof over their head or food? Food or medication? It is a nightmare. The Examiner has pointed out on many occasions large companies not paying their fair share of taxes, getting away with billions with creative accounting. Why is this not a Federal Government target which could conceivably bring in much more revenue?
Well pointed out Craig!
Peter Doddy Trevallyn
BRAVO Editor, Craig Thomson (The Examiner, July 26).
Couldn't agree more with your comments regarding politicians and their role in the Robodebt scandal. They must be held criminally and legally accountable for their actions and the effects wrongly inflicted upon over half a million Australians, including those that took their own lives.
It seems that Stuart Robert and Allan Tudge believe they are untouchable having left parliament to "spend more time with their families" while Scott Morrison continues with his snout in the taxpayer's trough via his $200,000+ salary.
Justice needs to be seen, and done, so please open up the sealed section of the Royal Commission report and commence actions against these three individuals who have shown no remorse or contrition for the harm they knowingly did to so many innocent people.
Garry Young, Riverside
I FOUND it unsurprising that according to the Georgetown Mayor the Councillors and Council of Georgetown want to stay independent. I may be a tad cynical in thinking that their view is biassed. Maybe a poll of the ratepayers would give a more accurate view? It would only take an assessment of country roads in the Georgetown municipality to see where our money is (or isn't) being spent. Once out of the town boundaries and away from the mountain bike tracks, the shortfall in service to ratepayers starts to be seen. Weymouth Road is in a dangerous state of disrepair with deep verges and potholes and each time it gets like this, it is only being patched and temporarily repaired, time and time again. Some potholes are large enough to force traffic onto the wrong side of the road. Hazard Ahead signs do not cover it. Other outlying roads are getting the same lack of treatment. Country residents' money is being spent on footpaths and mountain bike tracks in and around Georgetown while roads are falling apart everywhere else. Bring on amalgamation - rates for us may decrease or at the very least we may get a return for our money.
Rocky Alder, Lulworth
