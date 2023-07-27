The Examiner
YOUR SAY: AFL discriminating against Tasmania with football team

July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
AFL discriminating against Tasmania
ONE might think that any sporting body purporting to be national and accepting Federal funding would accept a team from all States but not in the case of the AFL. The very idea of national unity and sports as a vehicle to lift the psyche of the population has been obliterated after the discrimination played out against Tasmania and I can't see how the demands for a new arena is anything more than blackmail to create further obstacles to us having a state team. What kind of millstone do we have to have around our necks when the health system is in shambles with ramping and five-year waiting lists to see specialists, forcing people to give up which reduces numbers on the mental illness waiting lists to enter hospitals or the homeless crisis for those living in tents. The state government should sue the AFL and the Federal government for discrimination.

