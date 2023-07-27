AFL discriminating against Tasmania

I FOUND it unsurprising that according to the Georgetown Mayor the Councillors and Council of Georgetown want to stay independent. I may be a tad cynical in thinking that their view is biassed. Maybe a poll of the ratepayers would give a more accurate view? It would only take an assessment of country roads in the Georgetown municipality to see where our money is (or isn't) being spent. Once out of the town boundaries and away from the mountain bike tracks, the shortfall in service to ratepayers starts to be seen. Weymouth Road is in a dangerous state of disrepair with deep verges and potholes and each time it gets like this, it is only being patched and temporarily repaired, time and time again. Some potholes are large enough to force traffic onto the wrong side of the road. Hazard Ahead signs do not cover it. Other outlying roads are getting the same lack of treatment. Country residents' money is being spent on footpaths and mountain bike tracks in and around Georgetown while roads are falling apart everywhere else. Bring on amalgamation - rates for us may decrease or at the very least we may get a return for our money.