The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Arts

Touching is encouraged at artist Kate O'Sullivan's new portait exhibition

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Kate O'Sullivan with part of her pop-culture inspired instillation at Sawtooth ARI. Picture Paul Scambler
Artist Kate O'Sullivan with part of her pop-culture inspired instillation at Sawtooth ARI. Picture Paul Scambler

A new exhibition from Deloraine artist Kate O'Sullivan explores the role fandom and pop-culture plays in identity, through a series of portraits opening at Sawtooth ARI on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.