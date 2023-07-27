A new exhibition from Deloraine artist Kate O'Sullivan explores the role fandom and pop-culture plays in identity, through a series of portraits opening at Sawtooth ARI on Friday.
From Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds all the way to Green Day, the work titled I haven't figured it out yet/ I'm trying my darndest are a snapshot of Ms O'Sullivan's identity as she delves into the culture behind them.
"It's evolved a bit now to be more fandom based and sort of a celebration of that," Ms O'Sullivan said.
Ms O'Sullivan is a previous winner of the Sawtooth ARI Award, and said fandom was a huge part of her life when she was younger.
"It's what motivated me to learn to do portraits, really," Ms O'Sullivan said.
"But as I got older, it's like more and more people were telling me to grow out of it and get something new, but I think that's just a societal stigma against fandom in general," she said.
"People think it's low culture to be a fan of things but I don't think that's accurate, I wanted to bring it into a gallery space and say, this can be fine art and high culture as well."
The gallery has an interactive element to it too, something that evolved as a request by Sawtooth ARI's director, Zara Sully.
Ms O'Sullivan said Sully was adamant she "got experimental" with the exhibition.
"I eventually came to the conclusion that I wanted people to touch the work," Ms O'Sullivan said.
"I rent a space in the Deloraine Creative Studios, which is open to the public; people come through and I've noticed all of the kids just go straight to a painting and stick their hands on it... I thought it was really sweet.
She said it was a known fact that watching TV, listening to music and engaging with fiction as a child can help build your identity.
"You can look at the what's happening in the films and imagine yourself in that position, and you can see how you would react and what you would do but it's completely safe," she said.
"There's no fear of rejection, you don't actually have to go and do dangerous things."
A lover of older movies and horror, much of the work reflects that passion, however a few of Ms Sullivan's own self portraits have been snuck in as well.
You'll have to visit and see for yourself if you can spot them.
"I'm pretty happy to see people move the artwork, I want to see people touch it," Ms O'Sullivan said.
Sawtooth Director Zara Sully said it was a big week coming up, with four shows being hung in the gallery.
"What ties these shows together is that they're all portraits- maybe not in the sense that they're all traditional portraits, but they're portraits of the artists themselves in a way which is really special," Sully said.
The exhibition officially opens July 28 from 6pm to 8pm.
