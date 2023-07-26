'What the f---is going on'? Builder attacked his ex-partner's new boyfriend

A George Town builder punched his ex-girlfriend's new partner causing significant injuries when he saw them together at a hotel, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Brodie Shoesmith-McMullen, 25, who did not engage a lawyer for the case, pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting Dylan Baker on June 2, 2023.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said Shoesmith-McMullen saw the woman sitting on Mr Baker's lap and said "what the f---is going on'".
A short argument ensued between Shoesmith-McMullen and the woman before the defendant approached the complainant and abused him before punching him to the face causing him to fall off a stone bench and hit his head on the ground.
The complainant was taken to the Launceston General Hospital and had three staples inserted into a gash in his head. He also suffered a broken nose, swelling and bruising to both eyes and bruising to the lower back and arms.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said Shoesmith-McMullen sent a text message to Mr Baker saying sorry that he hit his head on the ground and that is not what he wanted to happen.
He said the defendant had no relevant prior offences.
Shoesmith-McMullen agreed that the facts stated by the prosecutor were accurate.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said: "Why shouldn't I send you to jail?."
Shoesmith-McMullen said it was out of the ordinary for him and that he did not believe he was a violent person.
"It strikes me that you do not see this as being serious?," Mr Stanton asked.
"I do see this as very serious," Shoesmith-McMullen said.
Mr Stanton ordered a pre-sentence report and told him he regarded the offence as being serious.
"This is alcohol fuelled violence in a public place in which you punched a man who had your former partner sitting on his lap," he said.
"The punch caused a broken nose, he fell backwards and required staples to the head.
"The potential outcome could have been much worse.
"You might think it helpful to have a lawyer."
Sentencing was adjourned until August 23.
