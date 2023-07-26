The opening stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup saw a lot of penalty kicks awarded. A blitz of eight spot kicks in as many games did however slow with only one from the remaining eight in the first round of matches.
In case you missed any of them, here's a chance to relive all the action from the spot kicks in the classic battle between attacker, goalkeeper and the goalposts.
New Zealand's Ria Percival missed
Rating: 5/10
What happened: A handball in the box handed New Zealand the opportunity to double their unlikely lead against Norway in the 90th minute, for what would go on to become the Football Fern's first ever World Cup win. None other than the reliable Percival stepped up for the kick, however she couldn't find her range. The shot thundered off the upright, but would've blown the net off with power had it been centimetres lower. It's one of the better penalty misses you'll come by and didn't come back to haunt the co-hosts.
Final score: New Zealand 1 bt Norway 0
Australia's Steph Catley scored
Rating: 10/10
What happened: The Matildas were met with a brick wall of green in their effort to score in the opener at Stadium Australia in front of more than 75,000 fans. A surging moment early in the second half created the chaos that led to Hayley Raso being bundled over in the box. A penalty was given, and Caitlin Foord handed the ball to captain Steph Catley. Her cool, calm and collected finish saw the left footed strike smash into the top corner and send the keeper in the wrong direction. Catley's classic penalty was one that determined the outcome of the game and has the Matildas heading in the right direction.
Final score: Australia 1 bt Ireland 0
Canada's Christine Sinclair's penalty saved by Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie
Rating: 3/10
What happened: There was little splitting the two Group B opponents, and not even a penalty could provide any assistance. An opportunity to break the deadlock was gifted when Christine Sinclair was tripped in the box. However, she was unable to add another goal to her impressive record with a penalty that offered neither placement or power. Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie dove to her left to block the shot, and dealt with the second effort with confidence.
Final score: Nigeria 0 drew with Canada 0
Switzerland's Ramona Bachmann scored
Rating: 9/10
What happened: Switzerland had been turning the heat up on the Philippines in the first half, and finally created their own luck when a scramble led to a penalty. Ramona Bachmann is usually confident from the spot and favours a stuttering run-up, and World Cup match was no different. The Philippines' Olivia McDaniels was sent diving the opposite direction as Switzerland's veteran got the job done combining power with precision. The Europeans went on to score a second to cement their win.
Final score: Switzerland 2 bt Philippines 0
Spain's Jennifer Hermosa's penalty saved by Costa Rica's Daniela Solera
Rating: 4/10
What happened: Spain got the job done quickly against Costa Rica, scoring three before reaching the half hour mark. The convincing scoreline didn't need a penalty to add further salt to Costa Rica's wounds. When Olga Carmona was cut down in a reckless challenge at the top of the box, it was only ever going to result in a penalty. However, Costa Rica's goalkeeper Daniela Solera hadn't given up and produced the goods to deny Jennifer Hermoso from the spot. The confidence from the save no doubt helped the keeper shutout the rest of the game.
Final score: Spain 3 bt Costa Rica 0
USA's Alex Morgan's penalty saved by Vietnam's Trn Th Kim Thanh
Rating: 3/10
What happened: Vietnam was proving a difficult customer to break down for tournament favourites USWNT, and a clumsy challenge to cut down Trinity Rodman provided an opportunity to double a 1-nil lead before half time. Alex Morgan struck the penalty but was unable to get it past Vietnam's Trn Th Kim Thanh, who had picked the right way from the start and was able to use her body to prevent the shot from going in. The miss didn't go on to impact the American's momentum with more goals scored either side of half time.
Final score: USA 3 bt Vietnam 0
Japan's Riko Ueki scored with a second attempt
Rating: 6/10
What happened: Already with a steady 4-0 lead heading into extra time in the second half, and a through ball to Riko Ueki in behind the defence added further woes to Zambia, with keeper Catherine Musonda cutting Ueki down and receiving her second yellow card for the act. The first shot was smashed against the upright, however Ueki was given a second chance after the substitute goalkeeper Eunice Sakala was deemed to have encroached. She didn't waste it, hitting the goal low, hard into the bottom corner for Japan's fifth.
Final score: Japan 5 bt Zambia 0
England's Georgia Stanway scored with a second attempt
Rating: 7/10
What happened: England needed something special to break the deadlock, and instead of special it was a moment of madness when Haiti's Batcheba Louis lifted her hands in the air while defending a ball from a corner. The opportunity looked to be missed after a stellar save from Haiti's Kerly Theus, however there would be a rewind on the penalty when the referee announced the goalkeeper had left her line too early. Penalty taker, England's Georgia Stanway made sure of the second chance, picking the same left hand side as her first strike but adding further power. The goal was the decider in the tight Group D encounter.
Final score: England 1 bt Haiti 0
Columbia's Catalina Usme scored
Rating: 8/10
What happened: A dangerous game of ping pong inside South Korea's box was asking for trouble after an evenly split opening spell. A ball struck Seo-Yeon Shim's outstretched hand and Columbia found themselves with an advantage. Not needed a second time in asking, Catalina Usme secured a sure thing with a powerful, low shot to the bottom corner and the opposite way of the diving keeper Yoon Young-Geul. Columbia went on to score a second before half time to wrap up the match, much to the joy of the home support.
Final score: Columbia 2 bt South Korea 0
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
