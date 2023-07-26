What happened: A handball in the box handed New Zealand the opportunity to double their unlikely lead against Norway in the 90th minute, for what would go on to become the Football Fern's first ever World Cup win. None other than the reliable Percival stepped up for the kick, however she couldn't find her range. The shot thundered off the upright, but would've blown the net off with power had it been centimetres lower. It's one of the better penalty misses you'll come by and didn't come back to haunt the co-hosts.