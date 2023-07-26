Bunnings has a new neighbour after Kings Meadows' industrial precinct welcomed another big name on Wednesday.
Transport company SeaRoad has begun receiving freight - including stock from Boag's, Coles, Kmart and Bunnings - at its new $16 million warehouse on Connector Park Drive.
Moving into the site proved a major challenge, but one well-suited to a company known for hauling heavy goods.
"You can see the amount of rock that's around this subdivision - that was a huge job that we had to contend with," Sea Road executive chairman Chas Kelly said.
"Some of the boulders we had here were as big as cars.
"Having said that, I reckon it's given the area a special look."
The new facility is four times bigger than SeaRoad's former Youngtown headquarters, and sits across 3.9 acres with 1.5 acres of storage space.
The warehouse is surrounded by electric fences and has 50 security cameras on site.
Mr Kelly said the build had taken about 18 months to complete.
"We've always known we needed a bigger, better facility in Launceston ... we're very pleased with the outcome," he said.
"We were in an old facility [on Hobart Road] which we got by with, but this was where we needed to be for us and our customers."
SeaRoad ships freight between Devonport and Melbourne six days a week via MV SeaRoad Mersey II and MV Lieku.
The latter will be replaced by a purpose-built ship, SeaRoad I, mid next year.
Hamish Geale
