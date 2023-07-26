Promoted newcomers, North-East representatives and the reigning premiers.
South Launceston, Scottsdale and Launceston are engaged in a fight to the finish in the NTFAW premier division, with each spot a different outcome.
With four rounds remaining, all three squads would be well aware of the equation: fourth qualifies for finals, fifth stays in the league for 2024, and sixth is relegated to division one.
The Bulldogs have a tough run home with matches against the top two sides in the Parrots and OLs.
But, with a points advantage over their direct competitors, South will see their matches against the Magpies and the Blues as opportunities to secure a spot in the finals.
The other side of the coin though will be that losses against either or both could jeopardise their spot in the league.
Coming into their match with OLs, the Bulldogs have been in far better form in the last month than their 1-2-1 win-loss-draw record suggests.
Losses against OLs and Bridgenorth by nine and five points respectively showed plenty of signs that their best football matched the best in the league, while a draw last Friday against Old Scotch may prove crucial to their season.
Their sole win was equally impressive as they thumped the Blues by 61 points - a result that has helped the Bulldogs to a far-superior percentage than their rivals.
Liana and Jaslyn Freestone have been their main source of goals, but inaccurate goal-kicking has commonly been a source of frustration for coach Aaron Viney, who will be hoping the issue can be rectified.
Hannah Viney has been key throughout the season, featuring in the Bulldogs' best performers 10 times this season which is joint-most from anyone in the competition.
The Magpies find themselves in the precarious limbo spot heading into round 12 and will certainly be circling their next home fixture as all important for ensuring survival.
Having struggled most of the season against the league's strongest outfits, Scottsdale would have likely found positives in their four-point loss to OLs, a match where player-coach Abbey Green admitted her side flooded back defensively to save the game.
The Magpies have also won all three meetings with Launceston, all in a fairly convincing manner too.
Unfortunately for Mikayla Binns and her side, a good losing performance and the knowledge they have beaten their relegation rivals will come as little consolation should they fail to avoid bottom spot.
As the only true North-Eastern regional club in the league, the Magpies will look to make Scottsdale a fortress in their two home fixtures, while top performances from the likes of Binns, Dearne Taylor and Alex Hall will be vital.
As with the Bulldogs, Scottsdale's percentage advantage over the Blues could be the difference between relegation and survival.
The Blues' year looked set to be a far cry from their premiership-winning one a year ago, but their progression has been encouraging to say the least.
After their first five games in which they scored 22 points, the Blues recorded two wins in three games with performances that mirrored their past.
Their three games since were less so; two losses to Scottsdale and another against South have given the bottom side plenty of work to do.
The Blues will take confidence into the games against OLs and the Bulldogs, with their wins coming against those opponents.
Launceston are well rested heading into the last month following a week off, but the unbeaten Parrots will pose a tough challenge to start.
With percentage working against them, coach Ivo Agostini will need the likes of Hayley Whyte and Kelsie Hill to be at their best as he looks to replicate their mid-season form.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.