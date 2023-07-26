Launceston City Mission opened their highly anticipated community centre, dubbed The Ark, on Wednesday following the purchase and development of the building in 2019.
Located in Norwood, The Ark will be a home for services to children, young people and families.
City Mission operations manager for children, youth and futures Fiona Auton said she was excited for the opportunity and what it created it for children and youth in northern Tasmania.
"It gives us such an important base for our work," Ms Auton said.
With a bigger and more "holistic" approach to care, Ms Auton said they would focus on supporting the child or young person to help them reach their outcomes.
"We're not focused on weekly or annual targets, but the development of them as a whole person and what they need to be successful in whatever they've identified as their goals," Ms Auton said.
She said it was a "very changing space" being a young person or the parent of one.
"There's a lot of pressures and things pushing in into that for young people with the impacts of technology, life pressures and financial pressures," she said.
Since mid-July The Ark had accommodated City Mission programs for children, youth and adults through various programs like Inside Out for Kids, The Mish and Mission 2 a Future.
City Mission chief executive officer Stephen Brown said they had a vision for The Ark to become a safe place for children and youth.
"The Ark in the history of the Bible was a safe place, a safe haven... the dream is coming to fruition," Mr Brown said.
He said a lot of the issues they saw in later life in people came down to stories about what happened between the ages of 0 to 12.
"I think once they have safety, they can heal and grow, and that's really what we're hoping to help them with."
Ms Auton said it was important to be "current" in how they were supporting people.
"How we were supporting kids 10 years ago isn't the same as what we need to provide to support them now," Ms Auton said.
"An important part of that is truly connecting with them, finding out and listening to what they need."
The Ark is located at 9 Killafaddy Rd, Norwood.
