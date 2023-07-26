The public release of an independent report into the Educational Adjustments model for students with disability has been delayed, leading advocates to accuse the government of hiding information.
It is understood that KMPG has reviewed the model and delivered its findings and recommendations to the government in May.
An Education Department spokesperson said the report would be released in coming months, but disability advocates say they have heard nothing and are worried about the delay.
"The findings are being thoroughly examined and the department is formulating advice to guide next steps," the spokesperson said.
As part of its review KMPG spoke to key stakeholders and 12 school communities across Tasmania, including Kings Meadows High School, and analysed how students with disability are supported at school, whether parents are involved in the learning plan process, whether the funding has resulted in positive outcomes, and whether the learning supports change over time.
Tasmanian disability education advocate Kristen Desmond said issues with how the model was working had become clear and the call for a review was an attempt to see how the model could be improved.
Ms Desmond said kids with disabilities were over-represented in school suspension data, which indicated that the students were either not getting individual classroom supports or the supports were inadequate and not working.
"Current suspension numbers show students with disability who have significant [funding] adjustments under this model are making up a significant amount of suspensions," Ms Desmond said.
"That tells me the system is not working
"Suspendable behaviour is driven by not having the right supports and adjustments in place. The point of providing adjustments is so these kids can access education on the same basis of their peers and clearly they are not if they are more likely to be suspended
"It took a long time for us to get the government to review the model, and they have now reviewed it, but we've heard nothing. It was handed to them in May.
If they are being clear and transparent, they should have released it by now.
Where is it and what is happening?"
Ms Desmond said the model was set up in 2020 so that extra funding would directly be used for the classroom learning supports of that individual child according to a learning plan set up by teachers with input and agreement of parents.
It aimed to eradicate issues in the old system where schools received funding packages in bulk, based on the numbers of students with disability within their schools, and the money was then spent at the school's discretion.
"The old system was done in packages, where schools would get money for a student, but the school had discretion to use that for a number of students," Ms Desmond said.
"The new model seems to have evolved where it has become discretionary again. It is measured by a learning plan, but those learning plans aren't always in place the way that they should be and schools are not always putting adjustments in the way that they should be."
Ms Desmond provided an example of one school choosing to spend money on a classroom for students with disability, but when one student who received individual funding under the adjustment funding model wanted to enter their peer's classrooms, the school refused.
She said they refused because a teacher assistant could not be provided unless there were three other kids with disability who wanted to enter the mainstream classroom.
She also raised issues with schools not providing adjustments due to a lack of formal diagnosis, which was an incorrect approach.
"Schools are telling me they wont get funding because there isn't a diagnosis, or the diagnosis isn't bad enough, but as long as the child has a learning plan and the adjustments are on there, then those adjustments will get funded," she said.
"So we have young children who might be waiting on 18-month waiting lists to access Tasmania's assessment diagnostic services who don't get any support until they have a formal diagnosis."
Adding to the concern, is the government's inability to answer questions on how this disability adjustment funding is spent.
Ms Desmond said in recent budget estimates, the government could not answer how the funding was being used, for example, how many teachers assistants were employed as a result of disability funding.
She said an inability or refusal to answer such questions was a failure in accountability and transparency.
"I'm hoping the KMPG report will highlight where the flaws are, and that the government will be honest about how they are going to fix them," Ms Desmond said.
"The underlying principles of the model are sound, the issue is how it is being implemented and if we don't implement it properly then students with disability miss out and don't get the quality education they deserve.
"It is about getting students through primary and high school and college so that they can attain other academic qualifications if they want to, and can get a job if they want to."
The Education Department spokesperson said that it was committed to ensuring a robust review process that would result in beneficial outcomes for students with disability, their families and school communities.
"An independent review of the Educational Adjustments model and its implementation in schools has been completed," they said.
"The findings are being thoroughly examined and the department is formulating advice to guide next steps.
"Once this is completed, the outcomes of this review will be publicly released. This is expected to occur within the coming months."
