While light trapping for moths and other insects at Beechford in the summer, Launceston's Simon Fearn noticed several pairs of glittering eyes staring up at him from the grass.
The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery collections officer had stumbled across a wolf spider; but it was a species he was unfamiliar with.
Collecting a few for study, Mr Fearn sent them off to QVMAG's spider honorary research associate, John Douglas - the only spider taxonomist in the state.
Mr Fearn and Mr Douglas, in consultation with wolf-spider expert Dr Volker Framenau, from Perth, soon realised they had a new species on their hands.
The venator judyrainbirdae wolf spider, now officially recorded in the Australian Journal of Taxonomy, has been named in celebration of one of QVMAG's 45-year veterans, Judy Rainbird.
The museum's Natural Sciences collection officer, Ms Rainbird celebrated the milestone of working at QVMAG for 45 years this year.
Mr Fearn said it was only fitting to acknowledge Ms Rainbird's dedication to the museum and the world of natural science.
"As long as civilisation exists, there will always be a spider named after Judy," he said.
"If you're in the Natural History realm, that's a great honour."
The venator judyrainbirdae was distinguished as a new species for its microscopic features like "the lengths of its paps and hairs, or the marking and fine detail."
"You can't describe a spider in a few hours," Mr Fearn said.
There are roughly 350 species of spiders in Tasmania, but Mr Fearn said at the rate new ones are found, estimates believe there are "well over 1000".
"There's still a lot of species roaming around Tasmania that we don't know anything about," he said.
"And you can find a new species of spider virtually anywhere."
Ms Rainbird said she was honoured to have the spider bear her name and hopes the new additions to the museum - two large-scale photos of the wolf spider - will be well-received.
"It's just the ultimate honour to have something named after you; and that will never change," she said.
"I'm hoping having that photo around will desensitise people to being afraid of spiders.
"I'm biassed but I think it's quite a handsome spider."
Declan Durrant
