The building industry is seeking to find new ways of cutting greenhouse gas emissions and recycling building materials, according to an industry report released on Wednesday.
According to Master Builders Australia's inaugural Sustainability Goals to 2050 report, the operation of buildings account for about half of the country's electricity use and almost a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions.
Master Builders Tasmania chief executive officer, Matthew Pollock, said the industry can help cut carbon emissions by using more materials such as timber, and by re-using materials from demolished buildings.
He said about a third of the state's municipal waste by volume is thought to be construction materials.
Much of this can be reused, especially in Tasmania, which has a surplus of older houses and buildings that were built with in-demand materials, he said.
"Bricks, glass, timber frames, door frames, wooden floors, ceiling panels, some of the old plaster work, which is really artisan-type work - all of that can be saved to be re-used, that's the type of thing we'd like to see," Mr Pollock said.
Tasmania's forestry industry can also help the building industry become carbon neutral, he said.
"Let's play to our natural advantages here in Tasmania - we have one of the world's best forestry industries ... timber is a renewable and sustainable building material," he said.
"That would certainly be one we would be supporting and advocating - that we are seeing more Tasmanian materials sustainable materials like Tasmanian timber used in construction."
The report lays out the industry's goals by 2050 of having a "net-zero built environment", as well as establishing a circular economy that reuses the bulk of building materials.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.