Double-figure hauls to Matthew Taylor and Ben Elmer have seen them rocket up the NTFA division one goal-kicking tallies.
Both were outside the top 10 before the weekend, with Taylor kicking 13 and Elmer 11 to take their respective tallies to 34 and 30.
However, they are both comfortably behind Lilydale's leader Trent Griggs - who has kicked 50.
The Examiner will be running the leading goal-kickers from both competitions in Wednesday's newspaper for the rest of the season.
All information is from PlayHQ as of July 26
