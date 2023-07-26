Convicted paedophile John Wayne Millwood has told court he had no knowledge his victim might claim compensation for the child sexual abuse crimes perpetrated by him in the 1980s before he divested himself of millions of dollars in money and assets.
Millwood appeared on the stand in Federal Court on Wednesday to explain why he had decided to urgently divest himself of $2.8 million in assets in 2016 at the time he was sentenced to jail for the abuse and $1.5 million in superannuation in 2018, leaving him with nothing.
Millwood claimed he was not privy to a letter the victim's lawyers sent to his lawyer prior to sentencing on December 5, 2016, which expressed it was the victim's intent to file a compensation claim for the abuse.
He said he was not privy to advice provided by lawyer David Lurie to the architect of his divestment strategy, accountant Ken Davey, about the risk that a civil claim would pose to the property sales
He told the court he first became aware of the risk of a compensation payment when a writ was issued in 2020.
The Supreme Court in 2021 ordered the payment of a $5.3 million compensation claim to the victim who is yet to receive a cent.
Millwood declared bankruptcy a year later.
This week's Federal Court action was launched by Sheahan Lock Partners who are attempting to take back proceeds from Millwood's bankrupt estate on behalf of his creditors, primarily his victim.
Millwood told the court he believed he would die in prison as the result of terminal cancer, and before he was sentenced, gave instruction to "get his affairs in order".
He said through a Google search, he became aware that his will might be legally challenged after his death and wanted to ensure the will's main beneficiary, his daughter Sarah Millwood, received the bulk of the estate.
Millwood said he wanted two loans to be paid off as part of the divestment process, one to Ms Millwood and another to his former partner Sonia Finlay.
He denied the assertion from the Sheahan Lock Partners' legal representative, Stuart Levin, that the value of the assets far exceeded the value of the loans.
Millwood said while he gave specific instructions to get his affairs in order, he did not instruct Mr Davey or Ms Finlay, who held power of attorney, what specific actions should be taken.
He told the court he was unaware he gifted $880,000 to two trusts from his bank account on December 7, 2016, the day he was sentenced, and only knew that money had been transferred.
Millwood said he did not consider how he would support himself after his incarceration once his assets, bank account, superannuation account, company shares and trust holdings had all been depleted
Millwood said he had not received any money since leaving prison from any source, other than the age pension and proceeds from the sale of a number of paintings.
He agreed with Mr Levin he had transferred shares in an investment portfolio to a holding trust he had no part of in 2019 after he had been served with a compensation claim by his victim.
"You had been served and proceedings were afoot against you in the Supreme Court of Tasmania where the victim sought millions of dollars in compensation against you, is that correct?" Mr Levin asked.
"Yes," Millwood responded.
Hearings for the matter will resume in November.
