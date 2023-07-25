The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Complaint to Racing Integrity was serious, says Kristie Johnston

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 27 2023 - 8:39am, first published July 26 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent Clark MHA Kristie Johnston claimed that a complaint about a racing figure was mishandled by the Office of Racing Integrity. File Photo
Independent Clark MHA Kristie Johnston claimed that a complaint about a racing figure was mishandled by the Office of Racing Integrity. File Photo

Fresh doubts have emerged about the Office of Racing Integrity's ability to handle whistleblowers, after personal details of another complainant were apparently leaked to the subject of the complaint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.